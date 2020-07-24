LAPD officer, whose wife is pregnant with twins, dies after 'long, courageous battle' with COVID-19

article

A Los Angeles Police Department officer died Friday due to the coronavirus, becoming the agency's first sworn officer to fall victim to COVID-19.

The department confirmed that the officer died Friday morning from "complications of COVID-19."

In a memo sent out to LAPD personnel obtained by FOX 11, Chief Michael Moore identified the officer as Police Officer II Valentin Martinez, known to his friends as Val, of LAPD's Mission Station. Moore said that Martinez had a long, courageous battle with the virus.

According to a statement released by the LAPD, Martinez is survived by his domestic partner, who is 20 weeks pregnant with their twins, his mother, and siblings.

Moore authorized LAPD personnel to wear the mourning band in honor of Martinez.

The officer is the second LAPD employee to die from the illness. Erica McAdoo, a non-sworn senior detention officer, died from the virus July 3. She was 39.

