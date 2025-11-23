Large amount of drugs seized at Tampa home: HCSO
TAMPA - A large amount of drugs was seized from a Tampa home after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant on Friday.
HCSO detectives were investigating suspected criminal activity on the 600 block of River Bay Drive.
Along with the drugs, deputies also recovered a firearm, and thousands of dollars in cash.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
What was found
- More than six pounds of marijuana
- Approximately 4.5 pounds of cannabis sativa resin
- Approximately 120 grams of THC edibles
- More than 80 grams of psychedelic mushrooms
- Approximately 2 ounces of prescription medication
- A Draco 7.62 firearm
- Ammunition and a drum magazine
- Approximately $6,700 in U.S. currency
What they're saying:
Sheriff Chad Chronister says these types of criminals will not go unnoticed in the community.
"This is a clear example of how gangs and criminal networks try to quietly operate out of our neighborhoods, stockpiling drugs, weapons, and cash," said Chronister. "Let this serve as a warning: if you bring this kind of activity into our community, we will find you, and we will hold you accountable. Our residents deserve to feel safe in their homes, not surrounded by criminal enterprises."
