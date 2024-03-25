Large brush fire causes smoke near Mosaic property in Riverview: Fire officials

Firefighters responded to a large brush fire on Mosaic's property off of US 41 in Riverview Monday evening.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to the scene, and crews are working to extinguish the flames.

The spokesperson said the brush fire was on their property in Riverview, but it was not at the plant in that area.

Grass near a closed gypsum stack caught on fire and was burning pipes stacked up, which made the smoke seen in the area worse.

Mosaic did say no injuries have been reported from the fire.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: