Large fire damages Pasco County gentleman's club

article

A gentleman's club in Hudson caught fire early Monday morning, fire officials say.

Around 6 a.m., Pasco County firefighters responded to Icon Gentleman's Club, located at 18728 U.S. Highway 19. When they arrived, they said there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Only one northbound lane on U.S. Highway 19 is open between Krysher Lane and County Line Road.

Via Pasco County Fire Rescue

This story is developing. Check back for updates.