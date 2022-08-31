Large barn in Tampa destroyed in early-morning fire

article

A large fire destroyed a barn early Wednesday morning in Tampa, firefighters said.

Hillsborough County fire crews received a 911 call around 2:13 a.m. The first caller initially reported a fire in the trees behind their home, but eventually, they learned it was a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, flames were rising from a large block-constructed barn.

The barn was unoccupied and the fire was under control in 45 minutes.

Barn damage following fire (Provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.