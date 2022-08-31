Expand / Collapse search

Large barn in Tampa destroyed in early-morning fire

By FOX 13 news staff
Hillsborough County
Photo: Smoke rising from Tampa barn article

Smoke rising from Tampa barn (Provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

TAMPA, Fla. - A large fire destroyed a barn early Wednesday morning in Tampa, firefighters said.

Hillsborough County fire crews received a 911 call around 2:13 a.m. The first caller initially reported a fire in the trees behind their home, but eventually, they learned it was a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, flames were rising from a large block-constructed barn.

The barn was unoccupied and the fire was under control in 45 minutes. 

Photo: Barn damage following fire

Barn damage following fire (Provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.