Largo Adult Day Center making a difference in the lives of seniors

For many families with elderly loved ones with disabilities, finding daily support and care can be challenging. A local organization is stepping up to offer a solution.

"You did a good job. So, go back over there and do your exercises okay?" Jewel Bauer is dropping her husband off at daycare at Largo Adult center. "Just that I'm so happy to have them in our neighborhood and the whole staff, the caring attitudes that they have," Jewel said.

At 74, Bruce suffers from early onset Alzheimer's.

"There will be times when he'll go to the door, open the shutters and start to open the door, and I'll ask, Where are you going? So he has, I've not had a problem with him wandering," Jewel added.

To help relieve the stress of taking care of Bruce, Jewel takes him to one of the Neighborly Care Network daycare centers.

"Taking him to daycare allows me to go to the store, focus on what I need to buy for groceries or whatever, or whatever other tasks there are," said Jewell. "I don't have to worry about taking care of him. They're there for me."

The Center is open weekdays and is designed to help seniors enjoy their day, while offering their families a much-needed break.

"There are times that after I drop him off at 10 in the morning, I just come, and I sit, and I appreciate that I have the house quiet with no responsibilities at the time," Jewell said.

The daycare offers a range of activities from puzzling, art and crafts to light exercise, all tailored to meet the needs and abilities of its clients.

"We play an assortment of different types of games that also provides exercises," said Lee Ploski, Nurse Manager of Largo Adult Day Center.

"But one more important ingredient a lot of these games is for mental stimulation to keep the mind going. They are beautiful, wonderful, caring people," said Jewell. "They hone in on what that person is interested in."

Providing a service that is truly making a difference in the lives of seniors. There is a fee for the service, but you may qualify for free enrollment.

