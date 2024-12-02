No-cost dental care clinic in Citrus Co.

A unique dental clinic is making a big difference. Not just improving smiles, but improving overall health.

The volunteers who make it happen are "What's Right With Tampa Bay." This is a place where kindness takes center stage.

Dr. Richard Reddy does dental work on one of the patients receiving free care from Nature Coast Ministries No Cost Dental.

"We have provided no-cost dental care for over 3500 people that are living below the federal poverty guideline," said Sonja McCaughey, Executive Director of Nature Coast Ministries No Cost Dental. "And our dollar amount is $2,225,000 with a free service."

Nature Coast Ministries No Cost Dental Clinic has become a beacon of hope for the Citrus County community.

Patients are welcomed by a team of volunteer dentists and staff members, eager to help those who have nowhere else to turn.

"The mouth is the conduit to your brain and to your heart," said McCaughey. "So if you have an unhealthy mouth, then you're going to have health issues. And if we can keep the mouth clean or get it cleaned up, you're going to live a happier, healthier life."

The clinic offers free services like cleanings, fillings and other essential treatments.

"Dental work is expensive. You know, and a lot of people can't afford to do it," said Cynthia Delves, a volunteer. "Even people, you know, that work and get paychecks and stuff like that. It's hard. Things are hard today."

They currently on

ly have two dentists and with a long waiting list, they could use a few more.

"I think it's our responsibility as professionals to be able to give back to the community and give back to those that are in need," said dentist Richard Reddy. "There's so many people out there that don't have access to care, and there's so many professionals out there that have skill set that they can donate."

Everyone here is on a mission to improve their lives, one smile at a time.

"And that's what we want to do. We just want to give one more smile," McCaughey said.

Dedicated volunteers donating their time to help their community, "To be able to give back to people. It's just it's heartwarming for me and that's something I can't get enough of," Reddy said.

"I love the fact that we get patients out of pain, and they are so appreciative," said Delves. "You know, just it's just a wonderful thing to do. I get blessed to do it."

The clinic is funded by a thrift store that the ministry owns.

