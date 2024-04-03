2 teen murder suspects arrested after ‘botched’ Largo robbery kills 1 adolescent, injures another

A 17-year-old was shot and killed, and another teenager was injured in Largo in what police described as a botched robbery early Monday morning.

According to the Largo Police Department, three teenagers, two of them brother and sister, were involved in a botched robbery of a juvenile in the area of 126th Avenue and 66th Street when gunshots were fired.

At 12:07 a.m. on Monday, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Pinellas Park Police Department, and Largo Police Department got several 911 calls from people saying there was a shooting.

They arrived to find Carlos Medina, 17, with multiple gunshot wounds just outside an apartment complex. They took Medina to a nearby hospital where he died.

Pinellas Park police also located a second juvenile nearby with multiple gunshot wounds and a firearm nearby. He was taken to a local hospital where he was admitted in stable condition.

Detectives learned that Medina and another teen, Jonathan Garcia, 15, were involved in a botched robbery of the juvenile victim. During the struggle, both Medina and the victim were shot.

Garcia was arrested and charged with second-degree felony murder in Medina's death and attempted first-degree felony murder.

Medina's sister, Thalia, 15, had also been involved in the orchestration of the robbery. She was charged with second-degree felony murder in Medina's death.

Largo Police Chief Mike Loux will give more information about the deadly shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.