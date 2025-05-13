Largo father in ICU after tragic crash that claimed lives of children and partner

The Brief A Largo father is in the ICU after a tragic crash that claimed the lives of his children and his girlfriend. His best friend said while his physical injuries are severe, the emotional toll may be even more profound. Largo Police say it could take two to three weeks before any decision is made regarding potential charges.



A Largo man remains hospitalized in critical condition following a devastating car crash over the weekend that claimed the lives of his two young children and longtime partner.

Herbert Rivera is currently in the ICU after undergoing a major surgery on Tuesday, to install a plate in his chest. His best friend said while his physical injuries are severe, the emotional toll may be even more profound. Rivera's 10-year-old son Jabari and 4-year-old son Charlie were killed instantly in the crash. His partner of eight years, Gail Price, also died.

Rivera's 10-year-old son Jabari and 4-year-old son Charlie were killed instantly in the crash. His partner of eight years, Gail Price, also died.

What they're saying:

"He says it every time I speak with him— ‘I just lost my two boys. I just lost everything,’" said Jeff Howard, Rivera’s best friend and medical power of attorney. "They really were his everything."

The family had just picked up a birthday cake to celebrate Jabari’s 10th birthday and had gotten their hair done, according to Howard. They were less than 50 yards from home when the crash happened. Largo Police say Gail was driving a Kia and was turning onto their street when their car was struck by a Dodge Durango, driven by University of Miami football player Adarius Hayes.

Rivera's 10-year-old son Jabari and 4-year-old son Charlie were killed instantly in the crash. His partner of eight years, Gail Price, also died.

Howard received the emergency call as Rivera’s listed contact, the kind of call no one ever expects to get.

"It was just devastating," he said. "You’re trying to figure out, did I hear this right?"

Rivera was able to be at Gail’s bedside and hold her hand before she passed away from her injuries on Sunday. Friends describe her as a warm and joyful presence in the lives of the children — someone who treated them like her own.

"She was like the cool grandmother everyone wanted," Howard recalled.

READ: Family members remember innocent bystander struck by vehicle during drug deal gone wrong

As Rivera fights to recover, there are serious concerns about his future. He works in construction, and it remains uncertain if his injuries will allow him to ever return to the job.

Howard has launched an online fundraiser to help his friend manage the financial burden ahead, saying the recovery process — both physical and emotional — will be long and difficult.

"He really lost his whole world," Howard said.

Rivera is unlikely to be able to attend his sons’ funerals due to his condition.

What's next:

Meanwhile, Largo Police say it could take two to three weeks before any decision is made regarding potential charges.

Howard says he hopes the tragedy will also serve as a reminder about the importance of safe driving.

"The young driver of the other car, his life has changed. This is something that he's going to have to live with, which has got to be really hard. And then we'll just see how the investigation plays out, and we'll see what the details are," said Howard.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Genevieve Curtis.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: