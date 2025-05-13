Family members remember innocent bystander struck by vehicle during drug deal gone wrong
LAKELAND, Fla. - A family is mourning the loss of their loved one who was just an innocent bystander of a drug deal gone wrong.
The backstory:
Family members of Nathaniel Jones, 38, say he was a father and a hard worker.
"I want him to be remembered as someone who was a very special person to Medulla and to be remembered for the cars he used to race," said Jack Williams, Jones' cousin. "And for being a good, uplifting person."
"I wish it didn't happen because, man, it hurts so bad," said Kenny Tarver, Jones' Uncle.
Jones was visiting his brother at his home along Pirates Way around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
A car, driven by Davin Boutwell, 19, of Mulberry, slammed into a house nearby, killing Jones, who was passing by on his E-bike.
Deputies say Boutwell was shot and killed while trying to sell marijuana to a group of young men before the crash, but it ended in a drug deal gone wrong.
What they're saying:
"And these other folks apparently had no intention of buying dope," said Sheriff Grady Judd. "It appears that through the early stages, they came there just to rip [off] the man."
The sheriff says the young men who were seen near Boutwell's car ran away from the scene, including the trigger man.
Jones' uncle has a strong message for the young men involved in this type of dangerous lifestyle.
"Straighten up. Do the right thing. Get a job. Go to work and be somebody," said Tarver. "Living that life; it's not worth it. God got better for you. God got better for you."
Deputies are still trying to find the suspects involved.
What's next:
If anyone has any information regarding this case and wishes to remain anonymous and be eligible for a $5,000 reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-8477.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13 reporter Carla Bayron.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter
- Follow FOX 13 on YouTube