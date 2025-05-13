Family members remember innocent bystander struck by vehicle during drug deal gone wrong

The Brief Nataniel Jones, 38, was an innocent bystander who was struck and killed Monday afternoon. Deputies say it happened along Pirates Way in Lakeland The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for those responsible.



A family is mourning the loss of their loved one who was just an innocent bystander of a drug deal gone wrong.

The backstory:

Family members of Nathaniel Jones, 38, say he was a father and a hard worker.

"I want him to be remembered as someone who was a very special person to Medulla and to be remembered for the cars he used to race," said Jack Williams, Jones' cousin. "And for being a good, uplifting person."

"I wish it didn't happen because, man, it hurts so bad," said Kenny Tarver, Jones' Uncle.

Jones was visiting his brother at his home along Pirates Way around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

A car, driven by Davin Boutwell, 19, of Mulberry, slammed into a house nearby, killing Jones, who was passing by on his E-bike.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Deputies say Boutwell was shot and killed while trying to sell marijuana to a group of young men before the crash, but it ended in a drug deal gone wrong.

What they're saying:

"And these other folks apparently had no intention of buying dope," said Sheriff Grady Judd. "It appears that through the early stages, they came there just to rip [off] the man."

The sheriff says the young men who were seen near Boutwell's car ran away from the scene, including the trigger man.

Jones' uncle has a strong message for the young men involved in this type of dangerous lifestyle.

"Straighten up. Do the right thing. Get a job. Go to work and be somebody," said Tarver. "Living that life; it's not worth it. God got better for you. God got better for you."

Deputies are still trying to find the suspects involved.

What's next:

If anyone has any information regarding this case and wishes to remain anonymous and be eligible for a $5,000 reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-8477.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13 reporter Carla Bayron.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: