Family members remember innocent bystander struck by vehicle during drug deal gone wrong

By
Published  May 13, 2025 4:36pm EDT
Lakeland
The Brief

    • Nataniel Jones, 38, was an innocent bystander who was struck and killed Monday afternoon.
    • Deputies say it happened along Pirates Way in Lakeland
    • The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for those responsible.

LAKELAND, Fla. - A family is mourning the loss of their loved one who was just an innocent bystander of a drug deal gone wrong.

The backstory:

Family members of Nathaniel Jones, 38, say he was a father and a hard worker.

"I want him to be remembered as someone who was a very special person to Medulla and to be remembered for the cars he used to race," said Jack Williams, Jones' cousin. "And for being a good, uplifting person."

"I wish it didn't happen because, man, it hurts so bad," said Kenny Tarver, Jones' Uncle.

Jones was visiting his brother at his home along Pirates Way around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

A car, driven by Davin Boutwell, 19, of Mulberry, slammed into a house nearby, killing Jones, who was passing by on his E-bike.

Deputies say Boutwell was shot and killed while trying to sell marijuana to a group of young men before the crash, but it ended in a drug deal gone wrong.

What they're saying:

"And these other folks apparently had no intention of buying dope," said Sheriff Grady Judd. "It appears that through the early stages, they came there just to rip [off] the man."

The sheriff says the young men who were seen near Boutwell's car ran away from the scene, including the trigger man.

Jones' uncle has a strong message for the young men involved in this type of dangerous lifestyle.

"Straighten up. Do the right thing. Get a job. Go to work and be somebody," said Tarver. "Living that life; it's not worth it. God got better for you. God got better for you." 

Deputies are still trying to find the suspects involved. 

What's next:

If anyone has any information regarding this case and wishes to remain anonymous and be eligible for a $5,000 reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-8477.

