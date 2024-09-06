Largo Fire Rescue's extrication team gears up for world championship in Portugal

They respond on people’s worst days, and Largo Fire Rescue’s Extrication team has proven they’re some of the best around. Now, they get to show the world.

They’re competing in the World Rescue Organization’s extrication world championship in November for the first time. Only 35 teams from across the globe qualify.

"This is a huge deal, especially for the state of Florida," firefighter paramedic Billy Stark, the team’s Incident Commander, said.

The team’s first place finish at nationals last year qualified them for worlds, which is in Portugal. On Thursday and Friday, Bonita Springs’ team, which is also going to worlds, trained with them. Teams are judged on coordination, safety, team leadership, organization, time and communication, among other factors.

Stark said they have a young group, but they have already had other departments ask them for pointers and help putting together a team.

"If I said that we weren't nervous, I'd be lying to you," he said. "But we're more excited to get over there. Guys have been putting in work this whole year and talking about it with their families. We do a lot of fundraisers to build the funds for it, but we're more excited to get out there and show the world what our department has to offer."

The volunteer team trains at least once a week for four hours, Stark said.

