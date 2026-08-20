Largo High School frosts bathroom mirrors to curb tardiness, parents upset

The Brief Largo High School told FOX 13 it frosted student restroom mirrors to curb tardiness and maximize instructional time. In fact, the administration reports a 9.2% decrease in class tardiness during the first week of this school year. But, parents argue, teenagers need mirrors for many reasons, including basic hygiene.



Largo High School frosted mirrors in the girls’ and boys’ restrooms this year to reduce student tardiness — and parents aren’t happy.

The school’s decision

What we know:

In a statement to FOX 13 Thursday, the school said:

"Largo High School had mirrors in the girls’ and boys’ restrooms frosted as part of an effort to reduce student tardiness and maximize instructional time. However, locker room mirrors were not frosted."

Last school year, administrators said they watched too many students spending extended time in bathrooms "socializing and grooming between classes," which led to students being late to class.

By the numbers:

According to the Pinellas County school, frosting the mirrors has already improved class lateness.

"Since the mirrors were frosted, class tardiness decreased 9.2% during the first seven days of this school year compared with the same period last year. The school will continue to monitor tardiness and focus on strategies that help maximize instructional time," the statement reads.

Parents react

The other side:

Parents are upset and disappointed over the move, arguing kids need bathroom mirrors for basic hygiene.

Mom Rita Donohue-Simmons told FOX 13 there are many reasons why teens would need to check their appearance while at school.

"Making sure there aren’t any stains or spills on their clothes, feminine hygiene concerns, looking at acne, checking their teeth, and even applying or reapplying makeup," Donohue-Simmons said. "If the students feel confident about their appearance, they will likely present themselves better in class and socially."