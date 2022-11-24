Largo Holiday Lights display kickoff spotlights the importance of family

Largo Central Park lit up with holiday lights this Thanksgiving for the annual family-friendly tradition.

The first night brought out crowds of people. It's an annual tradition for some, but for other attendees, it was their first time visiting.

"We just wanted to come out and check out the lights," Jeff Wolfangel, one of the attendees, said. "My wife found out, this is our first time here."

This Thanksgiving, many reflected on the importance of family time, especially after the pas couple of years

"It's everything to us," Bill Westfield, another attendee, said. "Yvonne and I love having the grandkids there visiting, and we just love having them down here," Bill Westfield said.

Many took the time to cherish the moments and memories with loved ones.

"You don't know how much time you have in this world that we all live in," Wolfangel said. "So, you need to cherish every single moment that you're here. So that's why we came out tonight."

The holiday lights display in Largo will continue through January 1 from 6-11 p.m. nightly and also features a carousel, a Ferris wheel and more than two million LED lights.

Lights are free to view, the cost of rides are $6 per person per ride or $20 for a 4-pack.