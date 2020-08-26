Largo man accused of slapping, coughing on Ace Hardware employee after being asked to wear a mask

article

Russell Wood is facing simple battery charges after he allegedly coughed on and slapped an employee at a Largo Ace Hardware store when he was asked to wear a mask.

According to the Largo Police Department, Wood was asked to leave the store when he refused to wear a mask inside. While being repeatedly asked to leave, Wood turned around and coughed directly in the employee’s face, police said. According to LPD, Wood then took a small step back and slapped the employee with the backside of his hand.

Police said the victim defended himself by pushing the defendant, who also struck a customer in the face and threatened to burn the business down.

Wood fled the scene but was captured and arrested a short time later.

Police said Wood told them he was defending himself and admitted to striking the victim.