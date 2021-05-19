Largo man arrested after shooting driver who threw banana at him during road rage incident, police say

article

Police arrested Robert Kyle Lewis, 34, of Largo, after police say he shot another driver during a road rage incident.

It happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 7500 block of southbound U.S. Hwy 19 N.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, Lewis and Peter Sala Jr. were driving separate vehicles southbound on Highway 19 when they began arguing with each other. After the argument, police say Sala drove past Lewis and threw what is believed to be a portion of a banana at his pickup truck. That's when Lewis fired a single round at Sala Jr., according to PPPD.

The bullet shattered Sala Jr.’s front passenger window, entered the vehicle and lodged into the front passenger dashboard area. Sala Jr. suffered a small non-life-threatening laceration to his leg from a piece of glass fragment that struck him, according to police.

Lewis agreed to meet with deputies on Wednesday morning and that’s when he was arrested and charged with shooting a deadly missile into/at an occupied vehicle and criminal mischief.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app