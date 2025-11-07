Largo man had child pornography, tried to have sexual relations with 14-year-old girl online: PCSO
LARGO. Fla. - A Largo man is facing charges after detectives say he was in possession of child pornography and tried to have sexual relations online with a 14-year-old girl via the Discord app.
According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, detectives began investigating 26-year-old Daniel Buckbee and found that he also had child pornography.
Buckbee was arrested on Thursday. He faces four counts of child pornography possession and one count of seduction of a child using the internet.
Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail
The Source: Information for this story was reported from a Pinellas County Sherriff's Office press release.