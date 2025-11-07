Largo man had child pornography, tried to have sexual relations with 14-year-old girl online: PCSO

Watch the video above for more FOX 13 coverage.

A Largo man is facing charges after detectives say he was in possession of child pornography and tried to have sexual relations online with a 14-year-old girl via the Discord app.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, detectives began investigating 26-year-old Daniel Buckbee and found that he also had child pornography.

Buckbee was arrested on Thursday. He faces four counts of child pornography possession and one count of seduction of a child using the internet.

