Hillsborough County campus safety monitor facing 207 child porn and beastiality charges: HCSO

A campus safety monitor at Spoto High School is facing over 200 charges after the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office found hundreds of pictures and videos showing the sexual abuse of infants and young children, as well as sexual acts with animals.

Tyree Fields, 25, was taken into custody on Monday after deputies found the illegal materials on his digital accounts.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

In August, an investigation was launched after detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tracing the upload of child sexual abuse materials back to an online account.

Detectives later linked that account to Fields.

Charges

Possession of child pornography (10 or More Images) (x100)

Film, distribute, or possess an image or video of sexual activity with an animal (x100)

Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (x3)

Obstruction of service or execution of a search warrant

Resist without violence

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for Hillsborough County Schools told FOX 13 that Fields resigned from his position and is no longer an employee.

"He was hired in 2021 and passed all required screenings and background checks prior to being hired. We are deeply troubled by this arrest and want to reassure our families that the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority."

Sheriff Chad Chronister says that Fields' actions are pure evil.

"There are few crimes more horrifying than those that exploit the innocent," said Chronister. "This individual’s actions are beyond comprehension — the abuse of children and animals is pure evil. Thanks to the dedication of our detectives, this man is behind bars. We will never tolerate those who target the most vulnerable, and we will continue to pursue them relentlessly."

Fields was taken to the Falkenburg Road Jail and the investigation is ongoing.

