Largo music producer reveals identity in sexual assault lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

The Brief Largo-based music producer Jonathan Hay has revealed himself as the "John Doe" in a July lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs. Hay accuses Combs and others of sexual battery, false imprisonment and emotional distress stemming from incidents in Los Angeles and Dallas. The Largo Police Department assisted the LAPD with its investigation, which has been referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.



Jonathan Hay, a longtime producer and publicist who has worked in the music industry for three decades, said his professional relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs began in early 2020.

That year, the estate of Notorious B.I.G. reached out to Hay about a remix project that would reimagine the late rapper’s songs as house and techno tracks. The collaboration marked Hay’s first time working with Combs, whose label, Bad Boy Records, launched Biggie’s career.

READ: Diddy sex trafficking trial, recent operations shine light on how close exploitation hits to home

What we know:

Hay said he later traveled to Los Angeles for a promotional photo shoot for the project. According to his lawsuit, that’s when the first assault occurred — alleging Combs engaged in sexually explicit behavior in front of him without consent.

In 2021, Hay said he was invited to an interview in Dallas to discuss the same project, but claims the meeting turned into a setup. In court documents, he alleges that he was physically restrained, his head was covered, and he was taken to another location where Combs attempted to sexually assault him again.

Hay said the trauma from those encounters left him struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts.

MORE: Maurene Comey, federal prosecutor on Epstein and ‘Diddy’ cases, fired

He anonymously filed the lawsuit as "John Doe" in July 2025. But, Hay said he decided to reveal his identity publicly after other lawsuits surfaced against Combs and federal agents raided the rapper’s homes earlier this year.

What they're saying:

Hay told FOX 13 News the alleged assaults left him traumatized and battling depression.

"As a man, being violated like that was the most traumatizing thing I’ve ever been through," he said.

He added that he decided to come forward publicly after other lawsuits against Combs were filed, saying he hopes to "empower other victims to speak up."

The other side:

Combs’ legal team told TMZ the accusations are "false" and "uncorroborated."

"Mr. Combs will not back down. He will fight for as long as necessary to win his full vindication," the statement said.

What's next:

The Largo Police Department confirmed it assisted the Los Angeles Police Department in its investigation. The case has been referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for potential criminal charges.