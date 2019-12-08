Largo neighborhood's elaborate Christmas lights bring in donations for hospice

It’s been a tradition for nearly 30 years. Dozens of homes in one Largo neighborhood are decked with thousands of Christmas lights this holiday season. The tradition is especially meaningful for a local non-profit.

Thousands of lights line the streets inside Lake Park Estates every holiday season.

"It makes you happy. It makes you laugh. And just to see the reactions, the kids are so enthusiastic," neighbor Dan Rooney said.

The tradition is now in its 27th year. It began back in 1992 with a neighbor dedicating a holiday display to his late wife.

"Christmas was her favorite holiday and hospice was able to make arrangements for her to come home," Amy Maltinous said.

It was her positive experience with hospice that inspired her husband to ask for donations for Suncoast Hospice from the drivers who come through every year.

"We're organized as a community for decorating our lights. Each person has their own idea and self-expression and it's evident when you look around," Maltinous said.

The home belonging to Maltinous is one of the most elaborate displays on the block. It features music playing in sync with the lights.

In Dan Rooney's yard, a winter wonderland features Disney characters.

"Some people get very excited. Some people will be set up before Thanksgiving. Most people just love the lights and love what they are supporting," Rooney said.

The lights are every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The lights will be up until December 31.