Largo PD: Double-murder suspect broke into home, stabbed victims with ‘sharpest kitchen knife he could find’

The arrest affidavit for a 19-year-old suspect revealed the steps he took Monday to murder two women at a Largo home, according to police.

Detectives said Sage Gayle Curry admitted to following one of the two female victims during the early-morning hours to her home in the 1000 block of 8th Avenue NW and entered the house through a bedroom window.

They said Curry confessed to stabbing both victims "multiple times with the sharpest kitchen knife he could find."

According to his affidavit, he stabbed one of the victims "for unknown reasons" while she was sleeping on the couch and rolled her off the furniture to make the stabbing look like an accident.

Curry then made contact with a neighbor, telling the neighbor he needed assistance due to an injury, police said. However, the court documents neither specified the type of injury nor provided details on how or when he obtained the injury.

The arrest affidavits didn’t shed light a possible motive. The victims have not been identified by police.

Curry was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder and burglary.

