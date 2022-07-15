Largo police searching for missing 91-year-old man

article

The Largo Police Department is searching for missing 91-year-old Gene Curry, who hasn’t been seen since June 29.

Police say Curry left behind a note that indicated he wanted to travel and take care of a few things. Though he did not say when he would return, the note stated that he would contact his wife when he was done traveling.

According to the Largo Police Department, Curry has not had any contact with his wife. He turned his cell phone off and his current whereabouts are unknown. Curry is believed to be in good health and his last known location was the Safety Harbor area in Pinellas County.

Anyone with any information on Curry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 or the local police department in your area.

