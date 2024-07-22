Last chance to register to vote before Florida's 2024 Primary Election is today, Monday July 22

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The deadline to register to vote or change your party affiliation before the 2024 Primary Election in Florida is Monday, July 22.

What is the primary election for?

The primary election is for nominating party nominees to be voted for in the general election. The nominees are running to fill a national, state, county, or district office.

This year's primary election will be held on August 20, 2024, 11 weeks before the general election.

How does the primary election work in Florida?

Florida has closed primaries, which means that your party affiliation determines which partisan races are on your ballot. The 2024 Primary Election also includes nonpartisan judicial and school board offices, nonpartisan special districts or local referendum questions that all registered voters may vote on depending on their county.

All voters can also vote in a universal primary contest, which is when all the candidates for an office in a primary election are in the same party and the winner of the primary will have no opposition in the general election.

The races on voters' primary ballots are determined by where they live and their party affiliation. For more information on elections in specific counties, contact your county Supervisor of Elections.

What is the Presidential Preference Primary?

The Presidential Preference Primary (PPP) is not the same as the 2024 Primary Election. The PPP is when voters registered with one of the two major parties, the Florida Democratic Party (DEM) and the Republican Party of Florida (REP), can vote in their respective primary for the presidential candidate they want to represent their party in the general election in November.

The PPP in Florida has already happened for 2024. It is held on the third Tuesday of March during the presidential election year.

When is the general election?

The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. The deadline to register for the 2024 General Election in Florida is October 7, 2024.

How to check if you're registered to vote?

Floridians who want to check their voter registration status can visit the Florida Department of State website and then click "Am I Already Registered?"

If you're not registered, click "Register or Update" and then fill out the required information.

