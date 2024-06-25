Lauryn Hill, the Fugees making a stop in Tampa during anniversary tour this summer
TAMPA, Fla. - Ready or not, here she comes (hopefully). Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees are coming to Tampa during "The Celebration Continues: The Miseducation Anniversary Tour 2024" this summer.
Hill and the Fugees were originally scheduled to perform in December at Amalie Arena during their tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hill's debut album, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill," but the concert was canceled. The eight-time Grammy winner announced that she had been battling vocal strain and needed time to recover.
"We have to reschedule most of the remaining shows this year. The shows that were canceled this year will be rescheduled for early 2024 and because of the overwhelming response, we'll be adding new cities to the tour, including overseas," Hill said in an Instagram post last year.
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: Lauryn Hill performs at Oakland Arena on November 07, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)
On Monday, Hill announced that the "celebration continues" on Aug. 9 in Tampa. The performer many consider as the greatest female rapper is notorious for showing up to her concerts late or not showing up at all.
Fans flooded Hill's Instagram comments with skepticism about whether she would actually perform after the new tour dates were announced.
"Not to be rude but are you actually gonna show up to these dates or not," wrote one commenter.
"Can you promise not to cancel? Please," wrote one fan.
Many are still eager to purchase their tickets and want Hill to add even more dates. "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" was named the best album of all time by Apple Music last month. And her son, YG Marley, who's also a singer and songwriter, will be a special guest on the tour.
Tickets are available for presale for Citi card members on Tuesday. General public tickets are available on Friday at 10 a.m. EDT. For more information, click here.
U.S. tour dates:
- Aug. 9: Tampa — MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Aug. 11: West Palm Beach — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Aug. 16: Atlanta — Lakewood Amphitheatre
- Aug. 18: Charlotte, North Carolina — PNC Music Pavilion
- Aug. 21: Philadelphia — TD Pavilion at The Mann
- Aug. 23: Bristow, Virginia — Jiffy Lube Live
- Aug. 25: Mansfield, Massachusetts — Xfinity Center
- Aug. 28: Cincinnati — Riverbend Music Center
- Aug. 30: Milwaukee — American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Aug. 31: Tinley Park, Illinois — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- Sept. 4: Huntsville, Alabama — The Orion Amphitheater
- Sept. 6: Dallas — Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sept. 7: Houston — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Sept. 13: Mountain View, California — Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Sept. 15: Chula Vista, California — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sept. 17: Los Angeles — Hollywood Bowl
- Sept. 20: Wantagh, New York — Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
- Sept. 21: Holmdel, New Jersey — PNC Bank Arts Center
