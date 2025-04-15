MacDill Air Force Base intelligence officer accused of sexual battery, stalking bonds out of jail

The Brief David McGillivray, 37, is out of jail after a judge granted bond in court on Monday. Hillsborough County deputies say McGillivray sexually battered a woman from Brazil at his home in December 2024. McGillivray, a U.S. Army Intelligence Officer, is also accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend.



A U.S. Army Intelligence Officer facing a list of felony charges bonded out of jail hours after a pretrial detention hearing on Monday.

Case against David McGillivray

The backstory:

Earlier this month, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a woman claimed David McGillivray, 37, forcefully restrained and sexually battered her at his home last December.

McGillivray was arrested on April 2 at MacDill Air Force Base with help from military personnel, according to HCSO.

During Monday's hearing in a Tampa courtroom, a detective testified that McGillivray met the alleged victim on Tinder, and they communicated using Google Translate since she doesn't speak English.

Investigators say she traveled from Brazil to Tampa to visit her sister for Christmas, and that's when she met McGillivray in-person.

The woman says McGillivray forced himself on her on Dec. 21, 2024, leaving her with a serious injury that will require surgery.

Pictured: David McGillivray in court for his pretrial detention hearing.

"She said basically as soon as they walked into the bedroom, he immediately pushed her onto the bed and started choking her with his left hand," HCSO Detective Paul Rizzo said in court.

The alleged victim says the violence escalated from there, while McGillivray argues the encounter was consensual.

Detectives also spoke with McGillivray's ex-girlfriend, who he's accused of stalking.

The judge set bond at $60,000 in the battery case and $5,000 in the stalking case. Jail records show he bonded out on Monday night.

The Source: This story was written with information from a court hearing on April 14, 2025, Hillsborough County Jail records and previous FOX 13 News reports.

