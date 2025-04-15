Florida man sets camper on fire, punches K-9 after domestic violence incident: PCSO

The Brief Polk County deputies say Shane Brown, 51, tried to hit his partner with a metal pipe on April 10. Deputies say he then set his camper on fire and punched a K-9 as deputies tried to pull him to safety. Brown faces a long list of charges.



A man faces a list of charges after Polk County deputies say he violently threatened his partner, then set his camper on fire and punched a K-9 repeatedly as deputies tried to arrest him.

The backstory:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded a domestic violence call in the 500 block of Old Bartow Lake Wales Rd. east of Bartow shortly before 4 p.m. on April 10.

Deputies say Shane Brown, 51, tried to hit a woman with a black metal pole while saying "I'm going to beat your (expletive.)"

When deputies arrived, they say Brown went back inside the camper trailer and refused to come out.

PCSO says Brown then began throwing items, including a five-gallon propane tank, before setting the camper on fire.

Deputies went inside the camper to pull Brown to safety, and that's when the sheriff's office says he punched a K-9 at least four times as the deputies tried to hold him down and handcuff him.

Mugshot of Shane Brown from a previous arrest. Courtesy: Polk County Jail.

What's next:

Brown faces the following charges:

Domestic violence battery with a prior conviction

Domestic violence aggravated assault

Resisting arrest without violence

Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer

Arson

Battery on a police canine

Resisting an officer with violence

