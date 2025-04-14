I-4 congestion relief lanes to be completed 8 months early, Gov. DeSantis says

The Brief The I-4 congestion relief lanes will be completed eight months early, according to Governor Ron DeSantis. These two newest lanes will open in both directions between US-27 and World Drive in about two weeks, according to DeSantis.



Governor Ron DeSantis announced during a press conference on Monday that the I-4 congestion relief lanes will be completed eight months early.

These two newest lanes will open in both directions between US-27 and World Drive in about two weeks, according to DeSantis.

Governor Ron DeSantis holding a press conference in Kissimmee on Monday.

READ: Pasco County to enforce building permit regulations months after hurricanes. Here's what to know

"The economic impact of all of ‘Moving Florida Forward', just in the I-4 region, we estimate to be over $13 billion," Desantis said.

The Florida Department of Transportation Secretary, Jared Perdue, also spoke at the news conference, saying that Florida residents will feel the impact of this project and future projects.

What they're saying:

"You are going to see transportation projects being delivered everywhere you go in the state of Florida, and it can't come soon enough with the economic growth and the population growth that we are seeing all over the state."

That includes construction at the Golden Glades Interchange, Southwest 10th Street and several I-75 projects in the Tampa Bay region.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Governor Ron DeSantis.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: