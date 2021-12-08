LAUSD fires hundreds of unvaccinated employees

Nearly 500 Los Angeles Unified School District employees have been fired after they refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The LAUSD, the second-largest school district in the nation, confirmed 496 employees were let go "due to non-compliance with the district’s vaccine requirement," and that vaccinations are a term or condition of employment.

"We care deeply about all of our employees," Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly said. "Parting ways with individuals who choose not to be vaccinated is an extremely difficult, but necessary decision to ensure the safety of all in our school communities. We wish everyone the best in their future endeavors and encourage everyone to get vaccinated."

The district initially set an Oct. 15 deadline for its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but extended the deadline to Nov. 15.

The mandate applies to all district students, along with charter school students on co-located district school facilities. Students "with qualified and approved exemptions under LAUSD's existing immunization policies" are exempt.

Eligible students in the district must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 10. The district mandate was set before the state implemented a similar one.

A planned protest against the student vaccine mandate is scheduled for 9 a.m.

