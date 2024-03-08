Lawmakers pass $117 billion budget, tax relief package and more to end Florida’s legislative session

Florida's legislative session wrapped up on Friday, and several key bills are now on Governor Ron DeSantis' desk for review.

Votes poured in right to the very end as state lawmakers passed last-minute bills to end the 2024 legislative session.

"I am very proud of what we’ve accomplished, and we have accomplished it together. We delivered for Florida," said State Rep. Paul Renner, R-Speaker of the House.

Among the big hitters, a $117 billion budget for the state, and part of that includes some tax relief on property insurance policies.

"It's about $230 on average, once again, based on $6,000, our average cost of premiums for Florida homeowners," said Mark Friedlander, the Florida spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute.

Friedlander said that’s not a big dent.

"While it's always good to get some relief, slight discount. Most likely the cost of insurance is going to go up this year, so your premium increases are probably going to outweigh these savings," said Friedlander.

Lawmakers also approved $20 million in compensation to former students of the Dozier School for Boys and another reform school, decades after they suffered abuse as children.

Then there’s a bill adding tougher penalties for retail and porch package thieves.

"I think it's really important to note that we're not talking about shoplifting here," said Scott Shalley, the president and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation. "We're not talking about a kid making a mistake. We're talking about people that are doing this for a living, whether it's organized crime or individuals operating for profit."

There’s been a rise in smash and grab thefts nationwide, and growing retail crime in Florida. So, the Florida Retail Federation said it supports lawmakers making changes.

"It's a concern, and it takes money out of the retailer’s pocket, which ultimately, of course, impacts the consumer," said Shalley.

Social media also topped the list. Lawmakers passed a modified bill to ban the apps for children under 14 and require permission for 14- and 15-year-olds'.

Some of the other top issues from the legislature include passing the "Live Healthy Act" to help the doctor shortage and expand access to care and a bill to loosen work restrictions for teen workers. Lawmakers also sent bills to the governor that focus on hemp, education, and vacation rentals.

