Lawrence brothers reunion? Joey Lawrence teases ‘very exciting’ future project

Matthew, Joey and Andy Lawrence, commonly referred to as "the Lawrence brothers," occupied the lives of ‘90s kids everywhere, starring together in the hit series "Brotherly Love."

But where are the Lawrence brothers now? And could they reunite on the television screen? According to Joey Lawrence, it’s "absolutely a possibility."

"It’s funny you say that. A lot of great stuff is in the works," Lawrence revealed when asked by FOX Television Stations whether viewers could ever see the trio return to TV screens. "In terms of a series together, I would have to say that is absolutely a possibility."

While audiences would love to see a reboot of "Brotherly Love," the American sitcom series which ran from 1995 to 1997, Lawrence revealed the new project may be different than what viewers expect.

Actors Matthew Lawrence, Joey Lawrence and Andrew Lawrence arrives at the Premiere Of Disney's "Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" at Dolby Theatre on May 18, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

"We're working on something very exciting actually, that I really can’t talk about," Lawrence continued. "But it is real. We have an amazing team, and we’re working with super funny people, and it’s going to be nothing like people would expect, but a lot of fun. So we are working on something."

Joey Lawrence is most known for his work in front of the television screen, starring in several other hit TV series including "Blossom" and more recently "Melissa and Joey."

The actor also stars in Tubi’s new original summer movie "Swim." The film follows a family trapped in their storm-flooded vacation rental that must try to escape a hungry shark that’s made its way into the house.

Still from Tubi original movie "Swim" (Credit: Tubi)

The actor said he hopes people forget about the bad news happening in real life and find a "fun" respite in the film.

"I want people to... forget all about the real-life headlines and all the real-life drama that is falling upon us hourly, minute-by-minute, and just sit back for a couple hours," Lawrence continued. "This will be escapism hopefully for a lot of people, a thrill ride for a lot of people. Have some popcorn, sit down with the family and friends and just watch a good old-fashioned shark try to catch some people in the water. Hopefully, it will just be fun, that’s what this movie is intended to be: fun."

"Swim" premieres Friday, Aug. 13 on Tubi.

