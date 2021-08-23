Leak impacts water service in coastal Pinellas County cities

Water service is spotty in parts of coastal Pinellas County as workers try to find a leak in the system.

Officials with the county's utility system say customers in Redington Shores, Indian Shores and Seminole may be experiencing problems with their water.

Crews are searching underground for a leak, but they did not have a timeline for repairs or full return of services, as of 6 p.m. Monday.

Viewers who reached out to FOX 13 about the problems reported low water pressure and cloudy water coming from their taps.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.