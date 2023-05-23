Learn critical emergency response skills as a CERT volunteer

The City of Tampa is currently recruiting volunteers for its Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

It is a program that equips residents with skills, so they’re prepared to respond during a crisis.

The eight-week course includes a weekly class focusing on different topic, such as fire extinguisher usage, search and rescue, and basic medical care.

READ: Local veteran-owned food truck makes mark with authentic Maine food

Anyone 14 and older can be a CERT volunteer, and the training is free.

To learn more, click here.