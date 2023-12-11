Learn how to make kid-friendly holiday crafts

Karimah Henry with Crafting A Fun Life shared some ideas for holiday gifts you can make with your kids.

Supplies:

Canvas, paint, foam brush, paper plate, Christmas lights stickers, star sticker

Directions:

Finally, use brown paint to add a tree trunk at the bottom of the tree. Allow it to dry.

Next, use Christmas lights and star stickers to decorate the tree. If you don’t want to usestickers, dip a finger into different color paints, then press onto the tree to createornaments.

First, apply a thin layer of paint to your child's hand with green paint and press it onto thecanvas to create a tree shape from their handprint. You will need to apply more paint foreach handprint. Set the painting aside to dry.

Supplies:

Unfinished wood circle ornament, photo, Mod Podge matte, foam brush, ribbon or twine, pencil,

scissors, paint, marker or paint pen

Directions:

First, paint one side of the wooden ornament. Allow it to dry then use a paint pen ormarker to write the year and age of your child.

Next, place the ornament down on your photo and trace around it with a pencil. Usescissors to carefully cut out the circle.

Apply a thin layer of Mod Podge to the other side of the ornament, then place the photoon top and smooth it down. Allow it to dry for about 10 minutes.

Once it dries, apply a thin layer of Mod Podge over the photo to seal it. It will go onwhite, but the Mod Podge will dry clear.