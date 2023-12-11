Learn how to make kid-friendly holiday crafts
TAMPA, Fla. - Karimah Henry with Crafting A Fun Life shared some ideas for holiday gifts you can make with your kids.
Handprint Christmas Tree Canvas
Courtesy: Karimah Henry
Supplies:
Canvas, paint, foam brush, paper plate, Christmas lights stickers, star sticker
Directions:
- First, apply a thin layer of paint to your child's hand with green paint and press it onto thecanvas to create a tree shape from their handprint. You will need to apply more paint foreach handprint. Set the painting aside to dry.
- Next, use Christmas lights and star stickers to decorate the tree. If you don’t want to usestickers, dip a finger into different color paints, then press onto the tree to createornaments.
- Finally, use brown paint to add a tree trunk at the bottom of the tree. Allow it to dry.
DIY Photo Ornaments
Courtesy: Karimah Henry
Supplies:
Unfinished wood circle ornament, photo, Mod Podge matte, foam brush, ribbon or twine, pencil,
scissors, paint, marker or paint pen
Directions:
- First, paint one side of the wooden ornament. Allow it to dry then use a paint pen ormarker to write the year and age of your child.
- Next, place the ornament down on your photo and trace around it with a pencil. Usescissors to carefully cut out the circle.
- Apply a thin layer of Mod Podge to the other side of the ornament, then place the photoon top and smooth it down. Allow it to dry for about 10 minutes.
- Once it dries, apply a thin layer of Mod Podge over the photo to seal it. It will go onwhite, but the Mod Podge will dry clear.
- Finally, add extra decorations to your ornament like glitter, stickers or bow. Then string afestive ribbon or twine through the ornament to hang on the tree.
NYE Paper Plate Noisemakers
Courtesy: Karimah Henry
Supplies:
Paper plates, jingle bells, paint, alphabet & number stickers, glue, foam brush,
Glitter, Jumbo craft sticks, Hot glue gun with glue sticks, Tinsel garland, festive yarn or ribbon
Directions:
- First, you will need to paint the backside of the paper plates black. You can also choosedifferent colors like gold or silver. Set aside and allow them to dry.
- Next, decorate one of your plates by adding stickers and glitter.
- After you decorated your plate, glue a jumbo craft stick to the inside of the backside ofthe non-decorated paper plate. Make sure to attach the popsicle stick about halfwaydown the plate for stability.
- Place a small amount of jingle bells inside of the plate above the craft stick.
- Finally, apply hot glue around the edge of the plate then carefully add the decoratedpaper plate on top. Use staples if you are not comfortable using a hot glue gun. You canwrap a ribbon, garland or yarn around the craft stick to complete your New Year's Evepaper plate noisemakers.