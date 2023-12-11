Expand / Collapse search

Learn how to make kid-friendly holiday crafts

By FOX 13 News Staff
Festive crafts parents can make with kids

Making inexpensive decorations and gifts gets kids involved in the holidays.

TAMPA, Fla. - Karimah Henry with Crafting A Fun Life shared some ideas for holiday gifts you can make with your kids.

Handprint Christmas Tree Canvas

Courtesy: Karimah Henry

Supplies:
Canvas, paint, foam brush, paper plate, Christmas lights stickers, star sticker

Directions:

  1. First, apply a thin layer of paint to your child's hand with green paint and press it onto thecanvas to create a tree shape from their handprint. You will need to apply more paint foreach handprint. Set the painting aside to dry.
  2. Next, use Christmas lights and star stickers to decorate the tree. If you don’t want to usestickers, dip a finger into different color paints, then press onto the tree to createornaments.
  3. Finally, use brown paint to add a tree trunk at the bottom of the tree. Allow it to dry.

DIY Photo Ornaments

Courtesy: Karimah Henry

Supplies:
Unfinished wood circle ornament, photo, Mod Podge matte, foam brush, ribbon or twine, pencil,
scissors, paint, marker or paint pen

Directions:

  1. First, paint one side of the wooden ornament. Allow it to dry then use a paint pen ormarker to write the year and age of your child.
  2. Next, place the ornament down on your photo and trace around it with a pencil. Usescissors to carefully cut out the circle.
  3. Apply a thin layer of Mod Podge to the other side of the ornament, then place the photoon top and smooth it down. Allow it to dry for about 10 minutes.
  4. Once it dries, apply a thin layer of Mod Podge over the photo to seal it. It will go onwhite, but the Mod Podge will dry clear.
  5. Finally, add extra decorations to your ornament like glitter, stickers or bow. Then string afestive ribbon or twine through the ornament to hang on the tree.

NYE Paper Plate Noisemakers

Courtesy: Karimah Henry

Supplies:

Paper plates, jingle bells, paint, alphabet & number stickers, glue, foam brush,
Glitter, Jumbo craft sticks, Hot glue gun with glue sticks, Tinsel garland, festive yarn or ribbon

Directions:

  1. First, you will need to paint the backside of the paper plates black. You can also choosedifferent colors like gold or silver. Set aside and allow them to dry.
  2. Next, decorate one of your plates by adding stickers and glitter.
  3. After you decorated your plate, glue a jumbo craft stick to the inside of the backside ofthe non-decorated paper plate. Make sure to attach the popsicle stick about halfwaydown the plate for stability.
  4. Place a small amount of jingle bells inside of the plate above the craft stick.
  5. Finally, apply hot glue around the edge of the plate then carefully add the decoratedpaper plate on top. Use staples if you are not comfortable using a hot glue gun. You canwrap a ribbon, garland or yarn around the craft stick to complete your New Year's Evepaper plate noisemakers.