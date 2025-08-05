At least 1 killed in fire at Sarasota County mobile home

The Brief A fire at a mobile home early Tuesday in Sarasota County killed at least one person, according to investigators. Crews responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the Palm & Pines Mobile Home & RV Park off Tamiami Trail in Nokomis. No further details have been released.



What we know:

As of Tuesday morning, officials haven't given further details on deaths or injuries, only saying the fire was deadly.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.