Florida teen killed, driver caught hiding in chicken coop after fiery high-speed crash on I-75: FHP

The Brief A fiery crash on I-75 in Sumter County has a 17-year-old boy facing charges after troopers say he ran from the scene. All four teen passengers went to the hospital, where FHP says a 16-year-old boy died. Investigators say they later tracked down the driver hiding in a chicken coop and arrested him.



A high-speed crash that caused a car to burst into flames along I-75 left a Citrus County teen dead and the 17-year-old driver facing felony charges after troopers say he ran from the scene.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. Monday on the southbound side of the interstate in the Oxford area of Sumter County.

Troopers say the driver of a Dodge Charger was speeding and driving recklessly before veering off the highway and hitting a tree, causing the car to catch fire.

The 17-year-old driver then got out of the car and ripped off the license plate before running away, according to FHP.

All four passengers in the car, ranging from 13 to 17 years old, went to the hospital. Troopers say a 16-year-old boy from Inverness later died.

FHP says troopers and Sumter County deputies later caught the driver hiding in a chicken coop not far from I-75.

What's next:

The 17-year-old faces charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.