Leatherheads Tailgate Crew returns for Buccaneers first home game

The Brief Leatherheads Tailgate Crew returns for the Buccaneers' first home game. The Leatherheads tailgate crew hosted a charity tailgate at Raymond James Stadium for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first home game of the season. Group CEO Shawn Connor said all money raised from food donations goes directly toward buying toys for children, food drives, and hurricane relief.



Fans gathered for food and football, with crew members encouraging families to attend and support the community.

The Leatherheads Tailgate Crew welcomed Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans back to Raymond James Stadium with a charity tailgate for the team's first home game of the season.

Tampa tailgate party

What we know:

Tailgaters gathered outside Raymond James Stadium to celebrate the first home game of the season with food, music, and team spirit. Leatherheads CEO Shawn Connor explained that the group grew from a small gathering of season ticket holders into a large crew that now accepts donations for food and other supplies to raise money for charity. Crew member Allen Brown noted that the event was born from dedicated football fans and encouraged families, spouses, and kids to join in on the game day fun. Team Mom Phyllis Miller added that she cheers on the team every Sunday morning, noon, and night, sending notes of encouragement to the players.

Community charity efforts

What we don't know:

Officials and organizers have not confirmed the exact total amount of money raised during the event, nor have they listed the specific local charities receiving the initial round of donations.

Game day origin

The backstory:

The Leatherheads started years ago when Connor began buying season tickets and gathering with fellow football fans. As the group expanded, the crew upgraded to larger trucks and transitioned the casual party into a community event. Instead of keeping the proceeds, the group uses the donation money to purchase toys for children, organize food drives, and provide hurricane relief.