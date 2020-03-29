Legendary musician John Prine in critical condition with coronavirus

article

Legendary musician John Prine is hospitalized in critical condition with coronavirus, his family said Sunday.

The family said he was hospitalized on Thursday with a "sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms." He was intubated on Saturday night.

"This is hard for us to share, but so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, and we wanted you to know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now," the family said in a social media post.

Prine's wife has also been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Prine won Grammys for Best Contemporary Folk Album in 1992 and 2006. He was given the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.

He was born in Maywood, Illinois, and now lives in Nashville.