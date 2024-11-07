Tampa non-profit provides safe haven for homeless and disabled veterans

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

For nearly two decades, Liberty Manor for Veterans has been providing housing for veterans in need.

On North 9th Street in Tampa , you'll find a home a little more patriotic than most.

That’s the location of Liberty Manor for Veterans, a non-profit that houses homeless and disabled veterans for modest rent.

It's a blessing for Navy veteran Ronald Beerman, who served in Vietnam.

"The minute I pulled up, it felt like home. I went upstairs, looked at my bedroom, and I didn't even ask the price," he recalled.

Beerman says he'd have to face a harsh reality without this roof over his head.

"I'd probably be under the bridge on Lake Tarpon," said Beerman.

Ronald Beerman in his bedroom at Liberty Manor for Veterans.

Connie Lindsay, the founder of Liberty Manor, bought the Tampa home 17 years ago. It can house 18 veterans at a time.

"It was amazing what she went through in order to get this thing going. And she stuck with it even through very difficult times," said Beerman. "She still has a vibrant love for this place and what it provides and for us. So that's remarkable.

Beerman says, "There are not many Connie's around."

Liberty Manor survives day to day on Lindsay's hard work and the generosity of others.

Community organizations also help with food, furniture, clothes, and service donations.

"I told them when they came here, 'I know in the military you are hot, you are hungry, and you are cold. I promise you, you'll never be those things again, '" said Lindsay.

With an operating cost of $300,000 a year, Lindsay says times can get tough when donations are slim.

"There's very little contributions that come in for veterans. It's amazing. I don't know why people overlook our veterans so much and claim to be so patriotic. That part I just don't understand," she said.

Lindsay says Liberty Manor has successfully transitioned over a thousand vets in 17 years.

Residents hanging out inside Liberty Manor.

"This is a place where we can put our heads down at night and sleep all night through," said Beerman. "I can't remember, before I moved here, the last time I had a full night's sleep."

Beerman added, "I would not leave this place unless you handcuffed me and dragged me out."

For more information on Liberty Manor for Veterans, click here .