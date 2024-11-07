Star Fish Company is recovering from Hurricane Helene, one grouper taco at a time

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

In the fishing village of Cortez in Manatee County , Star Fish Company has been serving freshly caught fish for generations until Hurricane Helene 's storm surge threatened everything.

Star Fish, an outdoor restaurant and fish market overlooking Sarasota Bay, offers fresh fish right off its boats. Customers can go for a casual dinner or bring pounds of raw fish home.

Popular menu items include fried shrimp scallops, but the most popular item is the grouper tacos, which sell out daily.

Star Fish Company's famous grouper on the grill.

"Between the market and the restaurant, during the season, we go through close to 3,000 pounds of grouper a week," says Star Fish Manager James Gowett.

James says during the stone crab season that grouper taco’s get a run for their money on the most ordered dish on the menu.

He says about 90% of customers order the restaurants' famous stone crab chowder during stone crab season.

"People try to buy it by the gallon," Gowett said.

Star Fish's famous crab chowder, which is only offered during stone crab season.

Star Fish Company was heavily damaged by Hurricane Helene’s storm surge.

"It looked like someone picked up the building and dropped it," explains James. There was a foot and a half of water throughout the whole place.

The restaurant's floating dock, which held seven picnic tables for seating, sunk into Sarasota Bay. They also lost a large portion of their dock.

One month after Hurricane Helene rolled through Western Florida , Star Fish is proud to be back open and happy to be serving customers.

"Mother Nature is going to win in the beginning, but you can come back from it and continue on," James said. "Never throw the towel in."

