License-less Florida teen accused of driving drunk with child, open bottle of tequila in car

A 19-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly driving drunk with a child in the car. She's also facing more charges for having an open bottle of tequila in the car and driving into a pole – all without a driver's license, deputies said.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Aaliyah Thomas is facing several charges, including DUI, driving without a valid license, having an open container or alcohol, DUI damage to property, and child neglect.

The teen was allegedly speeding and crashed into a concrete pole at the intersection of Lucas Road and Ligustrum Lane in Merritt Island. She had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and her breath smelled like alcohol, which led officers to suspect that she was driving under the influence, according to the arrest affidavit.

Deputies noticed there was child in the backseat of the car and an open bottle of tequila in the front, the affidavit said. It remains unclear at this time if the child belongs to Thomas, how old they are or if they suffered any injuries.

Thomas also didn't have a driver's license – nor has she ever had one issued, deputies said.

She was placed under arrest and transported her to a local hospital for a medical evaluation after she claimed to have injuries from the accident, the affidavit said.

Thomas was then transported to the Brevard County Jail and has since been released after posting $4,250 bond, arrest records show.