Lifeguard staff beefed up, personal fireworks banned in Sarasota, Manatee counties over Fourth of July weekend

The Brief Sarasota County is under a strict burn ban prohibiting personal fireworks ahead of the holiday weekend to prevent potential brush fires. Lifeguards will extend beach coverage hours until 8 p.m. at Lido, Siesta and Casey Key to manage massive holiday crowds. Emergency crews are utilizing a specialized grant-funded rip current simulator to train guards and educate swimmers on water safety.



Law enforcement and first responders are urging communities to prioritize safety as crowds gather to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

Sarasota fire safety regulations

What we know:

Sarasota County and Manatee County are currently under strict burn bans, meaning the use of personal fireworks should not happen during the holiday festivities.

Florida wildfire threats

The backstory:

Assistant Fire Chief Tim Dorsey explained that recent storms brought welcome rain but also dangerous lightning that sparked several wild land fires last weekend.

Fire officials emphasized that personal fireworks threaten fire safety and should be avoided entirely.

"It’s good to get storms because of the rain, but in addition to that comes lightning. That is what causes a lot of our wild land fires. We had quite a few last weekend," he said. "Fireworks definitely have an impact on that. We are under a burn ban and nobody should be using fireworks."

Coastline safety coverage

Local perspective:

To handle the large crowds expected near the water, Sarasota County Fire Department's lifeguards will be fully staffed.

Lifeguard Chief Luis Rodriguez stated that emergency teams are planning robust beach coverage to keep swimmers safe across the regional keys throughout the busy holiday stretch.

Rodriguez explained, "For the 4th of July weekend, we have over 20 guards on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and we will also have a presence on the beach until 8 pm at Lido, Siesta and Casey Key."

Lifeguard training tools

By the numbers:

Emergency crews are using a specialized rip current simulator, which was purchased through a grant to train lifeguards and educate beachgoers.

Rodriguez pointed out that many swimmers do not understand how these dangerous water currents operate.

Rodriguez noted, "Most of the time, people panic, they try to swim against it. They don’t realize how big it is or how long it’s actually extending out".

Community holiday reactions

What they're saying:

Lakewood Ranch resident Mari Iza expressed deep emotional gratitude for the nation's milestone celebration.

"As a first generation Cuban American, I am very grateful for this country, and it makes me cry a little bit to see what my family has gone through and to have my mother alive to enjoy this birthday party," Iza said. "I have beach plans every day. I’m not sure where I will wander to for fireworks, because we have so much going around".

Visitor Christopher Nelson shared his excitement, stating that the historic anniversary is highly meaningful to him.

"I’m actually pretty excited, I’m a big USA guy, so doing this was pretty special and being able for it to be the 250th birthday for America was really cool," Nelson explained. "It just makes us remember like, the standpoint of our nation and how our nation became the day of our birthdate honestly the United States' birthdate is a very special event".