Lifeguards train next generation in Clearwater

Training is underway for future lifeguards in Clearwater.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue is holding a summer camp for kids ages 8 -12 who want to be lifeguards when they get older.

The campers learn about safety and participate in physical fitness drills and mock rescues.

Children participate in physical fitness drills during lifeguard camp in Clearwater.

Last week, emergency crews held a camp for teens between the ages of 13 and 16.

The minimum age for lifeguards in Clearwater is 17.

Children participate in mock drills during lifeguard camp in Clearwater.

Lifeguards earn about $15.81 an hour and work about 28 hours a week.

Learn more and apply here.