Lightning owner Jeff Vinik looking to sell portions of team, reportedly valued at nearly $2 billion

The Tampa Bay Lightning could soon be worth nearly $2 billion, according to Sportnet, which broke the story late Tuesday that owner Jeff Vinik is considering selling portions of the team.

"We are in discussions to further expand our ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning," owner Jeff Vinik said in a statement sent to FOX 13 late Tuesday. "There will be no change in the day-to-day operations of the Lightning and Vinik Sports Group. I am very excited about what is to come for the organization and we look forward to sharing more when the time is right."

Under Vinik's ownership, the Lightning won back to back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021, becoming one of only eight franchises in NHL history to win the cup in consecutive years.

"Both boat parades were two of the most fun days of my life," Vinik said back in July 2021 after the second boat parade. "I will say the second time, having had the experience of the first one, I learned to ham it up a little bit and enjoy myself even a little bit more. Today… I get to celebrate with the players and be a little bit more than my normal steady personality."

The franchise has come a long way since Vinik bought it in 2010 for an estimated $170 million.

If a portion of the team is sold, it could be among the largest deals in NHL history, depending on what percentage is sold. Currently, the Ottawa Senators' $950 million sale to a Toronto billionaire in 2023 is the largest sale price for an NHL franchise.

