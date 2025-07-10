Lightning sparks house fire with woman, pets inside: CCFR

The Brief A lightning strike caused a fire Wednesday morning at a home in Dunnellon, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue. Fire officials say a woman and her dog got out safely while firefighters rescued three cats. Damage is estimated at $60,000.



A home sustained tens of thousands of dollars in damage after a lightning strike sparked a fire, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue.

The backstory:

Fire officials say crews responded shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday to a home on W. Dunklin St. in Dunnellon after the homeowner reported hearing loud thunder during a storm, followed by her smoke alarms going off.

According to CCFR, firefighters found flames coming from the bedroom closet and got the fire under control.

Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue.

The homeowner and her dog were outside when crews arrived, according to fire officials, and firefighters rescued the woman's three cats from inside the home.

Investigators say a lightning strike damaged the home's exterior utilities, and the fire spread from a light fixture in the closet.

Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Damage is estimated at $60,000, according to CCFR.

Fire officials credit the homeowner's working smoke alarms with preventing further damage and potential injuries.