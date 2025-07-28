Lightning strike sends 1 to hospital: HCFR
RIDGE MANOR, Fla. - One person is recovering in the hospital after being struck by lightning on Sunday, according to fire officials in Hernando County.
What we know:
Hernando County Fire Rescue says crews responded shortly before 7 p.m. in Ridge Manor.
The victim went into cardiac arrest, according to HCFR, and was revived on the way to the hospital.
What we don't know:
Fire officials have not released any further details on the victim or their condition.
What they're saying:
In a post on social media, Hernando County Fire Rescue wrote: "HCFR wants to remind everyone when thunder roars head indoors. Lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm. Staying indoors for 30 minutes after the storm passes is highly recommended."
The Source: This story was written with information from Hernando County Fire Rescue.