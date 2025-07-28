Lightning strike sends 1 to hospital: HCFR

The Brief Hernando County Fire Rescue says a person was struck by lightning on Sunday evening. It happened in Ridge Manor, according to officials. The exact location was not released. No further details on the victim's identity or condition were made available.



One person is recovering in the hospital after being struck by lightning on Sunday, according to fire officials in Hernando County.

What we know:

Hernando County Fire Rescue says crews responded shortly before 7 p.m. in Ridge Manor.

The victim went into cardiac arrest, according to HCFR, and was revived on the way to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Fire officials have not released any further details on the victim or their condition.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, Hernando County Fire Rescue wrote: "HCFR wants to remind everyone when thunder roars head indoors. Lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm. Staying indoors for 30 minutes after the storm passes is highly recommended."