Lightning strike sends 1 to hospital: HCFR

By
Published  July 28, 2025 6:20am EDT
Hernando County
The Brief

    • Hernando County Fire Rescue says a person was struck by lightning on Sunday evening.
    • It happened in Ridge Manor, according to officials. The exact location was not released.
    • No further details on the victim's identity or condition were made available.

RIDGE MANOR, Fla. - One person is recovering in the hospital after being struck by lightning on Sunday, according to fire officials in Hernando County.

What we know:

Hernando County Fire Rescue says crews responded shortly before 7 p.m. in Ridge Manor.

The victim went into cardiac arrest, according to HCFR, and was revived on the way to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Fire officials have not released any further details on the victim or their condition.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, Hernando County Fire Rescue wrote: "HCFR wants to remind everyone when thunder roars head indoors. Lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm. Staying indoors for 30 minutes after the storm passes is highly recommended."

