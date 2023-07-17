Lightning strike sparks Spring Hill house fire: HCFR

article

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a Hernando County home caught fire when it was struck by lightning.

It happened in the 5000 block of Brackenwood Dr in Spring Hill.

According to Hernando County Fire Rescue, crews arriving at the scene found flames shooting through the roof of the garage.

Firefighters say lightning struck the home earlier on Sunday evening. Image is courtesy of Hernando County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters say they were able to get the blaze under control quickly but the home suffered significant damage.

Crews say they believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike earlier Sunday evening.

Firefighters say lightning caused a house fire in Spring Hill. Image is courtesy of the Hernando County Fire Rescue.

The two people inside the home who were treated for smoke inhalation were not taken to the hospital.