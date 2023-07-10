Hernando woman killed when tree falls on home: HCSO

article

Hernando County deputies are investigating after a woman was killed Monday morning when a tree fell on her home.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was inside her modular home in the area of Tooke Lake Blvd. and Cedarvue Street when a tree fell on it, trapping her inside.

Firefighters called to the scene say a large tree had landed onto the center of her mobile home.

READ: Man found dead after falling out of canoe on Chassahowitzka Bay: Hernando deputies

According to officials, the unstable nature of the tree and the structure made it difficult to get to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

SKYFOX view shows a tree that fell on a woman's Hernando County home trapping her inside and killing her.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

HCSO says it does not suspect foul play.