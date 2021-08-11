List: Fall events and festivals around Tampa Bay in 2021

article

Kids are back in school and pumpkin spice makes its annual return this month, which means fall is right around the corner. Tampa will host plenty of fall festivals, but it's not all pumpkins. There will be plenty of concerts and food fests, too.

Here's a list of what we've got to look forward to.

Food Events:

Downtown Tampa Food Truck Rally - Aug. 19 (6 p.m. -10 p.m.)

Florida’s Gulf Coast Fall 2021 EGGFest - Oct. 2 (11 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Tampa Taco Fest 2021 - Oct. 16 (7 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

3rd Annual Ford Taste of Latino Festival - Oct. 17 (11 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

10th Annual Tampa Pig Jig - Oct. 23

Concerts/Performances:

Freestyle Explosion: Throwback Jam - Aug. 20 (7:30 p.m.)

Katt Williams - Aug. 21 (8 p.m.)

Joe Rogan The Sacred Clown Tour - Aug. 27 (8 p.m.)

Eric Clapton with special guest Jimmie Vaughan - Sep. 25 (8 p.m.)

Moneybagg Yo - Sep. 29 (8 p.m.)

Gasparilla Music Festival 2021 - Oct. 1 - 3

98ROCKFEST - Oct. 2 (5 p.m.)

Kiss – Oct. 9 (7:30 p.m.)

Harry Styles - Oct. 10 (8 p.m.)

Pitbull & Iggy Azalea – Oct. 13 (8 p.m.)

Jonas Brothers – Oct. 16 (7 p.m.)

for KING & COUNTRY - Oct. 16 (7 p.m.)

Feed The Streetz Tour 2021 - Oct. 17 (7 p.m.)

MercyMe - Oct. 21 (7 p.m.)

Erykah Badu – Oct. 29 (8 p.m.)

The Millennium Tour - Nov. 6 (8 p.m.)

Sebastian Maniscalco - Nov. 18 (7 p.m.)

Fall Festivals:

Fall Festival/Pumpkin Patch at HorsePower for Kids & Animal Sanctuary - Sep. 25 - Oct. 16 (Saturdays and Sundays, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

Fall Family Fest 2021 - Sep. 26 (11 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

Oktoberfest Tampa 2021 - Oct. 8 - 10 (11 a.m. - 11 p.m.)

Hyde Park Village Art Fair - Oct. 9 - 10 (9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)