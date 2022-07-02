Listeria outbreak: Sarasota ice cream maker recommends retailers stop selling its products

Amid the investigation into a listeria outbreak that appears to trace back to Florida, a popular Sarasota ice cream maker is telling its retail customers not to sell the products until further notice.

The Florida Department of Health says Big Olaf Creamery is telling ice cream shops that sell its creamy treats not to serve it to customers.

The department did not say that the multi-state outbreak of Listerosis was definitively connected to Big Olaf Creamery products, however, officials said Floridians who may have Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream at home should dispose of any remaining product.

MORE: CDC looks at Florida as potential source for listeria outbreak

The investigation is still underway.

An Amish woman serving ice cream at Big Olaf Creamery. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Florida Dept. of Health said the action by Big Olaf Creamery to notify its customers was voluntary.

Big Olaf Creamery lists six brick and mortar locations in Sarasota County on its website, along with at least nine other retailers across the state, including Sprinkles Ice Cream Shop in St. Pete Beach, Twistee Treat on Pine Island Road in North Fort Myers, Super Scoops in Treasure Island, and Beverly's Ice Cream in Clearwater Beach.

PREVIOUS: CDC says new listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death

The CDC has been looking at Florida as the potential source for the that has infected dozens of people from 10 states.

One person from Illinois has died, and another woman who was pregnant had a miscarriage.

The CDC said two out of 23 patients across 10 states have been hospitalized, with one senior citizen dying and another woman from Massachusetts having a miscarriage.

Almost all the patients live in or have traveled to Florida.