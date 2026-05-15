Lithia brush fire spreads, leaves 1 person critically injured: HCFR

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The Brief A fast-moving brush fire in Lithia burned about 10 acres Friday afternoon, sending one person to the hospital in critical condition, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. Firefighters responded around 2:30 p.m. on Gray Road and, with help from multiple agencies, brought the blaze under control in about two hours while protecting nearby homes. No firefighter injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A brush fire in Lithia scorched approximately 10 acres on Friday afternoon, sending one person to the hospital in critical condition, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

HCFR says crews were dispatched shortly after 2:30 p.m. to the area of 123 Gray Road after multiple 911 calls reported a fast-moving brush fire.

When firefighters arrived, a massive column of smoke was seen as flames spread through the area.

Officials said firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from damaging any nearby homes or structures.

Multiple agencies assist

Dig deeper:

HCFR deployed several brush trucks and water tankers to battle the fire.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with aerial water drops, while the Florida Forest Service created plow lines to help stop the fire from spreading further.

Officials said the fire was brought under control within about two hours.

One person was transported from the scene in critical condition, according to HCFR officials.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

No injuries to firefighters or other first responders were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the brush fire remains under investigation.