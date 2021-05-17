Balm Riverview brush fire grows to 50 acres, threatens power lines, two structures in Lithia

article

A brush fire is spreading in Lithia, threatening power lines and one structure.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says the Florida Forest Service is on the scene to try and contain the 50-acre brush fire, which is west of Balm-Riverview Road and Hwy 672.

Balm Riverview is closed near the Balm Boyette nature preserve.

Crews are working to protect power lines and two structures in the area using 3 dozer-plow units and two brush trucks.

HCFR said dry weather conditions and wind are making this and any brush fire especially dangerous and unpredictable.

Courtesy HCFR

Courtesy HCFR

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.